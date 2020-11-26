Two arrested following police pursuit in Stratford

A man and a woman have been arrested in Stratford this morning following a police pursuit which ended with a vehicle crashing on Windsor Street.

Warwickshire Police confirmed that officers undertook a ‘tactical pursuit and containment manoeuvre’ on the vehicle, which was suspected to have been involved in a robbery yesterday in Kenilworth.

The vehicle is linked to a robbery yesterday afternoon just before 3.45pm on Clarkes Avenue.

It’s reported three males in a silver VW Passat followed a van, and two of them then got out and threatened the driver.

Two of the males then got into the victim’s van and drove off in it, with the VW Passat also leaving the scene.

One of the suspects was believed to be holding a baseball bat.

Following this morning’s incident in Stratford, a 28-year-old man and an 22-year-old woman were arrested.

If anyone witnessed the incident in Kenilworth or any suspicious behaviour in the area, has any dashcam footage or may have seen the stolen van (a white Ford Transit with the registration of NC57 LLK) call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 208 of 25 November 2020.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.