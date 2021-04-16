Warwickshire Police has arrested two males in connection with a spate of incidents involving the use of an air weapon in Stratford, Wellesbourne, Shipston and Rugby.

There have been several reported offences in Stratford upon Avon since 9th April, whereby shots were fired from a white van causing minor injury to members of the public and damage to property.

A further incident took place in Rugby yesterday afternoon (15 April) and subsequently a 24 year old man from Solihull and an 18 year old man from Shipston were apprehended.

Both men have been arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms offences, criminal damage and common assault.

Police are appealing for witnesses and CCTV/dash cam footage in connection with the following incidents:

• 9 April. An upstairs window in a property at Masons Road, Stratford, was damaged by an air pellet.

• 9 April. A woman was shot in the leg with an air pellet whilst walking with her husband in Masons Road, Stratford, at around 2.45pm.

• 9 April. Damage was sustained to the window of a vehicle parked at Masons Garage, Mason Road, Stratford.

• 10 April. A man sustained minor injuries after being shot in the leg with a ball bearing gun by a passenger of a white van, whilst cycling in Wellesbourne, toward Newbold Pacey at approximately 3pm.

• 13 April. A cyclist received minor injuries when shot with an air pellet outside the Rosebird Centre in Stratford at around 6.20pm.

• 13th April. An unoccupied house on Darlingscote Road, Shipston had its windows broken by an air pellet.

• 15 April. A woman was shot with a ball bearing gun in Butlers Leap, Rugby.

Inspector Ben Hembry said, “It is very fortunate that only minor injuries were sustained during these seemingly random assaults on members of our community. We are pleased that the swift actions taken by officers have resulted in identifying suspects, however we are keen to gather any further evidence to aid our efforts to bring offenders to justice.”

Anyone with information should call Warwickshire Police on 101. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.