Twitter users get sarcastic with Stratford MP after job advertisement

NADHIM Zahawi has found himself on the receiving end of a barrage of sarcastic replies, after advertising a job on social media.

The Stratford MP posted on Twitter: "I’m looking for a new Parliamentary Assistant to support me in Westminster. If you’re an excellent communicator with a passion for politics, I want to hear from you. Please follow the link below for more information about this exciting opportunity.”

His announcement has attracted more than 330 replies so far but almost all of them are sarcastic or rude.