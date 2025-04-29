ELEVEN men and one teenage boy have been charged after a series of burglaries and vehicle thefts across the Midlands, the south of England and Wales.

Amongst those arrested are Charlie Coombs and Jack Stevens of Bidford and Jimmy Johnson of Cleeve Prior. A 16-year-old boy from Stratford-upon-Avon was charged and bailed to attend Worcester Magistrates Court on Tuesday 6 May. He cannot be named for legal reasons.

Each of the defendants below have been charged by West Mercia Police with one count of conspiracy to commit burglary between May and August 2024 and one count of conspiracy to conceal/disguise/transfer/remove criminal property during the same period.

Twelve people have been charged with burglary or vehicle offences

Bradley Archer, 28, of Rynal Place, Evesham was charged and bailed to attend Worcester Magistrates Court on Tuesday 6th May.

Charlie Coombs, 19, of Grafton Lane, Bidford-on-Avon, Alcester, was charged and bailed to appear at Worcester Crown Court on Thursday (1st May).

Chance Gill, 26, of Eckington, Worcestershire was charged remanded and is due to appear at Worcester Magistrates Court on Tuesday 3rd June.

Wesley Hunt, 49, of St Wulstans Close, Evesham was charged and remanded to appear at Worcester Crown Court on Thursday 15th May.

Jimmy Johnson, 21, of Evesham Road, Cleeve Prior was charged and remanded to appear at Worcester Magistrates Court on Thursday (1st May).

Eric Pearce, 28, of Plates Avenue, Cheltenham was charged and remanded and is due to appear at Worcester Magistrates Court on Tuesday 3rd June.

Riley Reeve, 27, of Pitwell Lane, Aldington, Evesham, was charged and bailed to appear at Worcester Crown Court on a date to be set.

Morgan Spiers, 26 of Stratford Road, Honeybourne, Evesham, was charged and remanded and is due to appear at Worcester Magistrates Court on Tuesday 3rd June.

Jack Stephens, 18, of Willow Close, Bidford-on-Avon, Warwickshire, was charged and remanded and is due to appear at Worcester Magistrates Court on Tuesday 3rd June.

Charlie Taylor-Bates, 19, of Shakespeare Lane, Harvington, Evesham was charged and bailed to appear at Worcester Crown Court on a date to be set.

Shane Young, 33 of Battleton Road, Evesham was charged and remanded and is due to appear at Worcester Magistrates Court on Tuesday 3rd June.