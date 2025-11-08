The death of former Top Gear presenter and Stratford resident Quentin Willson, 68, has been announced today (Saturday).

His family said the television presenter and motoring journalist died “peacefully surrounded by his family” after a short battle with lung cancer.

“Much-loved husband to Michaela, devoted father to Mercedes, Max and Mini, and cherished grandfather to Saskia, Xander and Roxana. Quentin will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him personally and professionally,” the family said.

And added: “The void he has left can never be filled. His knowledge was not just learned but lived; a library of experience now beyond our reach.”

The family’s statement continued: “A true national treasure, Quentin brought the joy of motoring, from combustion to electric, into our living rooms.

“He helped shape the original Top Gear as one of its first hosts, working alongside Jeremy Clarkson and the team who took the pioneering show global.

“He went on to front Fifth Gear and still holds the dubious honour of Strictly Come Dancing’s lowest score in history.

“Through his FairFuel campaign, Quentin saved UK consumers a fortune by helping to freeze fuel duty.

“Over £100 billion in fresh taxation was prevented by the campaign, a real consumer win by a true consumer champion.

“He also created and presented much-loved programmes such as Britain’s Worst Drivers and The Cars the Star.

“Long before it was fashionable, he championed the GM EV1 and the promise of electric cars, proving he was always ahead of the curve.

“More recently he had worked tirelessly to make EVs affordable for all, via his FairCharge campaign.”

Well-known in the Stratford communiy, with the family home based in Avenue Road, Quentin was a regular at the RSC and for five years chaired Stratford Town Trust before stepping town in 2021.

He was also formerly a trustee on the Holy Trinity board, and previously wrote a regular column for the Herald.

Our condolences to his loved ones.