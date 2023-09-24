VILLAGERS from Ilmington are ‘thrilled’ their apple spirit vodka will star on national TV alongside Alan Titchmarsh.

The drink, made using local apples, was dubbed “delicious” and has “gone down a treat” with the celebrity gardener,’ who’ll be quaffing it on an upcoming episode of his popular Sunday morning show Love Your Weekend.

The apple vodka’s produced by artisan press and distillery ‘Spirit of Ilmington’, which also makes an apple brandy similar to calvados, damson, raspberry and rhubarb gin, apple-spiced rum and four fruit liqueurs.