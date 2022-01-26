Turning to future generations

MORE young people are needed to help preserve the art of woodturning.

Giles Dugmore, the new chairman of Heart of England Woodturners Club, right, who uses his garage at home to hone his skills, pictured with outgoing chairman Chris Jackson. Photo: Mark Williamson H3/1/22/1604. (54318672)

The chairman of the Heart of England Woodturners has urged more young people to join its ranks.

Giles Dugmore said: “The skill is dying out because people don’t see it in a college and don’t get involved in it at a young age, so they don’t see it as an interesting hobby. It’s a very active, very physical activity, with the lathe going round very fast and the need to use a sharp chisel. Young kids love it when they see it, so it would be great to engage younger people.

“The obvious thing to make is a wooden bowl, but we’ve made pepper mills, baseball bats, rolling pins. You name it, you can make it. There’s also a sculptural element to it, so what you make doesn’t need to have a function, it can just be an interesting shape or have some artistic form.”

The club meets every second Friday of the month at Foundation House, Masons Road, Stratford, and members are happy to teach younger generations about woodturning.

To register your interest, email gilesdugmore@aol.com.