Trying to understand horrors of Auschwitz

TWO like-minded strangers coming together to discuss the horrors of Auschwitz seems an honourable way to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

The pair met at Waterstones in Stratford on Monday (27th January), the day the world remembered the millions of people murdered in the Holocaust under Nazi persecution.

Stratford author Nicholas Milton was there to sign copies of his new book, The Birdman of Auschwitz. The fascinating work explores the life of death camp guard and ornithologist Günther Niethammer – an eminent scientist who unbelievably carried out field research on the birds at Auschwitz while men, women and children were cruelly murdered.

There to meet Nicholas was Broom resident, writer, actor and director Graham Tyrer. Born to a Polish mother, but later adopted, Graham has written an incredible trilogy of plays about the experiences of Polish people – including many from the Stratford community – during the war.

In 1942, his own great uncle, Zygmunt Masewicz was executed in Auschwitz.

Graham Tryer’s grand uncle Zygmunt Masewicz who died in Auschwitz.

Both Graham and Nicholas share a common bond – a need to understand how horrors such as Auschwitz can occur.

They fall into a long conversation, trading perspectives and stories.

Graham observed: “It’s great to help shine a light, especially on Holocaust Memorial Day. It gives us the opportunity to remember all of the victims of this terrible Nazi invasion of Poland and other countries. I’m humbly honoured to represent the big Polish community in Stratford. And for me, personally, it’s particularly poignant.

“Nick and I have just discovered that my great uncle Zygmunt was probably in Auschwitz at the same time as Niethammer was a guard.”

During the German invasion, Zygmunt was picked up in Krakow in 1940 – and ended up in Auschwitz, where Graham understands that in 1942 he became ill with typhus and was then murdered by a fatal injection of phenol – killing off sick prisoners was a common practice by the Nazis.”

Graham Tryer whose grand uncle died at Auschwitz met author Nicholas Milton. Photo: Mark Williamson

Believing that we must try and move on positively from the horrors and evil of the holocaust, Graham said: “I think there has to be hope. With people like Nick, writing beautiful books like this, it’s about continuing to make sure that we remember all the victims of the Nazi genocide.”

Nick picks up the theme: “Telling stories, for me, is a really important part of bearing witness. And that's why I wanted to tell this story, because it’s not widely known. People, if they have a sort of view of a guard at Auschwitz, it probably wouldn’t be somebody with a PhD.”

As the two continue to talk, on the book-signing desk in front of them sit mirror triptych mugshots of Niethammer and Zygmunt. The guard’s is from the tribunal after the war (he served three years for complicity); while the striped pyjama-clad Auschwitz prisoner’s was taken by guards for their records.

“What I think is so powerful about this photograph is his look of defiance,” said Graham looking at his uncle. “You see that look on every single picture at the Auschwitz Memorial Museum.”