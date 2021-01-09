Warwickshire Wildlife Trust has launched an online ‘Wild About Learning’ hub for teachers and parents to inspire the next generation of nature lovers and conservationists.

The education team usually works with children and young people through outreach work with schools, nurseries and play schemes, and activities at its nature reserves across Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull.

A new online project will now make the team’s work even more accessible for children by sharing how-to videos, outdoor learning ideas and educational resources.

With a range of forest school themes, the provides virtual sessions for three age groups: Nature Tots for pre-school children; Nature Club for primary school ages; and Call of the Wild for teenagers.

Vicky Dunne, Education Manager for Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, said: “We wanted to give every school and every parent on our patch the opportunity and the confidence to take children outdoors and do something a little bit wild or creative, whether they are on the playground, exploring a park or in their garden at home.

“We are passionate about getting children connected with and closer to nature and really hope our new Wild About Learning hub will provide lots of ideas for anyone wanting to encourage outdoor fun and learning.

“It has been an extremely challenging year for everyone but we have all probably begun to see how important nature is for us and also our children. It may have been that one hour of exercise in the early days where you noticed the seasons change, or enjoying those local wild spaces you never even knew existed.

“The Coronavirus pandemic has given our education team an opportunity to take a step back and develop something a little bit different and we hope that going forward, this will make our work even more accessible to local schools and families.”

The team hopes its online Wild About Learning hub will be useful both while its activities are restricted by Covid-19 and into the future, encouraging schools and families to independently deliver their own outdoor learning.

To find out more about the Learning Hub visit www.warwickshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/wildaboutlearning