AFTER a year away, the Game Fair is back at Ragley Hall this weekend, 25th-27th July, offering a huge variety of entertainment, rural sports, food and drink and shopping… a whole lot of shopping.

And that’s just scraping the surface of this event which attracts 135,000 visitors over three days and has a huge variety of stalls, exhibitions and displays as well as special guests.

This year’s celebrity line-up includes Vinnie Jones, the former footballer turned actor who was one of the stars of the hit Netflix series, The Gentlemen.

He will be helping to host A Gentlemen Style Sunday Lunch in the VIP enclosure alongside

TV presenter and farmer Jimmy Doherty and Merlin Griffiths, the bartender from Channel 4’s First Dates who has created some exclusive cocktails for the Fair (see panel).

However, there’s no need to be disappointed if you missed out on VIP tickets as there is a star line-up of things to do and watch across the Ragley estate.

First of all, there’s the shopping with more than 700 stalls selling everything from country fashion brands, shotguns and designer dog items, to antiques and art - you can even pick up a new pick-up or put an order in for some farm machinery.

Staying with hounds, dog lovers really are well catered for with agility competitions (you can let your own pet give it a go), terrier racing, displays and more.

If you’re a foodie, then there are some world-class cooking demonstrations taking place as well as plenty of options to keep your hunger at bay.

Clay shooting is, of course, back giving people a chance to get their aim in while you can also have a go at fly-fishing, 4x4 driving or archery.

Want to see some competition? How about a chainsaw duel or a tractor showdown? Or there’s the Shetland Pony Grand National.

Horses do feature elsewhere on the site (a lot) as well as other animals, including birds of prey.

For children there’s plenty, but having a go in a half scale Land Rover replica is pretty cool. Kids get to drive around a specially set-up course.

There’s also talks, more demonstrations, crafts and lots more, so much in fact that there’s the option to camp at the site and take a few days to visit everything.

A spokesperson said: “The Game Fair, the UK’s premier outdoor event celebrating the best in country lifestyle and rural pursuits, returns to Ragley Hall from 25th-27th July 2025.

“With something for everyone, the Game Fair offers immersive ‘Have a Go’ activities, marvellous main arena displays, and an expansive shopping village.

“Whether you’re a country connoisseur, a fishing fanatic, a gundog guru, or you’re simply looking for the perfect family day out, the Game Fair is where you’ll want to be for the final weekend in July.”

For booking information, visit www.thegamefair.org