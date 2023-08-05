MULTI-SKILLED Derek Powers from Barford was so talented he could literally turn his hand to anything.

Derek passed away last December, aged 81, but his contribution to the community will be treasured for generations to come with the creation of a memorial trophy in his honour.

Not only was Derek a professional pattern maker, he was also a member of Heart of England Woodturning Club in Stratford, he made classic car models from wood and won awards for his prize-winning vegetables grown on his allotment in Barford.