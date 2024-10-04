Triple reason to celebrate in Alcester as three pubs make the Good Beer Guide

ALCESTER is celebrating the inclusion of three of its pubs in the 2025 edition of CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide.

The Hollybush Inn, the Turks Head and the Royal Oak have been voted into the guide by the Shakespeare branch of CAMRA.

Rhys Williams Shakespeare CAMARA branch membership secretary with Ruth McLaren of the Oak and Carl Buxton of the Turks Head. Photo: Iain Duck

Rhys Williams, membership secretary of Shakespeare CAMRA, said: “This is incredibly rare for a town the size of Alcester. Back in 2014, Alcester was blessed with three pubs in the guide and it’s great to see the town returning to the beer and cider loving haven of yesteryear.

“Each branch of CAMRA through its committee assesses various factors including the number of hand pulls available to deliver cask ale – as opposed to keg – the quality of beer, the beer scores sent in by membership, with five being the perfect quality, and the attitude of staff and licensees plus the ambience of the pub.”

The guide was published on 28th September.