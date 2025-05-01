THERE was no forgiveness from grieving families this week as Edward Spencer, 19, was sent to a youth offender institution for causing a ‘catastrophic crash’ that killed three teenagers and seriously injured three others.

During sentencing at Warwick Crown Court in Leamington on Monday (28th April) Spencer was handed a 24-month sentence and banned from driving for eight years. Judge Andrew Lockhart said Spencer had a “cavalier attitude to road safety” and was clearly driving too fast on the Campden Road (B4305) as he gave Harry Purcell, 17, Tilly Seccombe, 16, and Frank Wormald, 16, a lift towards Shipston after school on Friday, 21st April 2023.

A police crash report found that Spencer lost control of his Ford Fiesta as he rounded a corner at 64mph, he then oversteered and slammed broadside into a Fiat coming the other way being driven by a stepmum, in her 20s, with her step-children, a boy and girl, then aged 12 and ten, in the car.

The crash, described by the judge as “catastrophic” and caused by Spencer’s “foolish actions”, led to the deaths of the teenagers, all of whom suffered unsurvivable head injuries, and left those in the Fiat with horrific and life-long medical conditions.

For two years, Spencer had pleaded his innocence telling the police that although he couldn’t remember the crash because of a head injury, it couldn’t have been his fault as he was a safe driver.

Toni Purcell, mum of Harry, inset, told the Herald about her devastation, grief and anger after the sentencing of Edward Spencer. Photo: Mark Williamson

This was proven to be false, with CCTV capturing him driving at 57mph in a 40-zone in Paxford just prior to the crash. The court was also presented with a dozen social media posts and videos demonstrating a history of bad driving. Clips show Spencer reversing very fast while threatening to ‘crash’; disco lights flashing as he drives; passing a mobilty scooter at 50mph; driving one-handed at speed; and another where a passenger being driven by Spencer observes that it’s ‘OK to drive like a dickhead once you pass your test’.

After her death, Tilly’s family also found messages on her phone to Spencer in relation to a previous near miss where she urges him to be more cautious. His response was ‘you underestimate me’.

Barrister Daniel White, counsel for the defence, said in mitigation that Spencer was only 17 and a new driver who had only passed his test five weeks prior to the crash. He also presented character references, including from Shipston Rugby Club and Chipping Campden School, and said that his client had no previous convictions and was currently training to be a joiner.

In addition a letter of condolence was given to the court by Spencer’s father, Richard Spencer.

Harry in Barcelona weeks before his death.

When it came to sentencing Judge Lockhart said that his “hands were tied” by guidelines, despite finding that the case fell within category A of the offence of causing death by careless driving, which warrants a harsher judgement.

The judge said he had to sentence Spencer as a youth rather than an adult, as he was 17 at the time of the crash, and therefore reduced what would have been 60-months’ custody to 24 months.

Even though Judge Lockhart acknowledged Spencer’s guilty plea came only “virtually on the eve of a trial”, he also had to take account of that, and reduced the sentence by a further 15 per cent.

Hoping that Spencer would take time to think about what he had done, the judge urged him to “reflect upon the carnage of your foolish actions on that day and those who deal with the consequences and those who you killed and seriously injured”.

Thanking emergency services, the judge said: “It is noted that no one was unhurt in the crash, and that others had to see scenes of utter devastation, and we thank those and medical staff who fought so bravely to save the victims.”

The judge took time to sum up the families’ impact statements and touched upon the noble characters of each of the lost teenagers, who he called “true exemplars of what the community has to offer, and the world will be a poorer place without them”.

Addressing the families he said: “I publicly acknowledge your incredible dignity and human spirit and how you have dealt with the court and the grief. I have been greatly aided by your bravery.”

He continued: “There is nothing I can do, or Edward Spencer can do, to take away the grief. That is something that you, Edward Spencer, will have to live with for the rest of your life. It is the cross you have to bear. Any sentence cannot begin to put value on the lives lost and grief of families.”

After sentencing, a forcefully-spoken command from the judge to “send him down” echoed around the courtroom.

Harry in Paris for his 16th birthday.

With that Spencer, who had looked red-faced and stared down at a bracelet on his wrist which he fiddled with throughout proceedings, was then taken away to begin his detention at an undisclosed young offender institution.

Reacting to the sentence Harry’s mum, Toni Purcell, said while she was thankful Spencer had been given a custodial sentence, she did not think the 24-month sentence – of which he will serve 40 per cent, so just over nine months – was long enough.

Talking exclusively to the Herald on Tuesday, the day after sentencing, Mrs Purcell said: “We are thankful that it’s over in terms of court hearings. The families have been put through two years of hell of having to keep going backwards and forwards to the courts.”

Along with her husband Lawrence, Harry’s twin brother and her eldest daughter, Mrs Purcell said her family would never forgive Spencer after his “selfish and idiot behaviour that robbed Harry’s life”.

“It was difficult to listen to the things that came out in court,” she said. “But we had a small amount of comfort knowing that Edward Spencer will serve some time. However it’s insignificant compared to the sentence that we have – the rest of our lives.”

The families have backed a change in the law better regulating young drivers, but Mrs Purcell fears that Spencer’s sentence does not get a strong enough message out.

“A nine-month sentence for killing three children and seriously injuring two others doesn’t mirror the impact caused.”

She added: “If Edward had been six months older at the time of the crash he would have been convicted as an 18-year-old and served a much harsher sentence.”

Another frustration is what she sees as the misplaced sympathy for Spencer.

“For two years we’ve had to listen to many opinions in the community. People continually pass comments about ‘poor Ed, he’s got to live with this for the rest of his life’.

“Would they make those comments if they had seen the evidence? And the disrespect and lack of remorse he has shown to the families? It has been very hurtful for the families to live with that. In court his defence said that he is remorseful – make of that what you will, but it’s not been shown to us. A letter sent by his father to court two years after the crash and as he is sentenced does not feel like remorse but a tactic to mitigate the sentence.”

Comments on social media have also victim-blamed the families for allowing their children to get into Spencer’s car.

Toni Purcell. Photo: Mark Williamson

“Obviously if we’d seen the videos or known about his driving we would never have let Harry get in his car. It is a terrible burden we live with. We need no reminder.

“We’ve been privy to a lot of information while having to listen to people passing comments. I’d urge them now to fully understand and equip themselves fully with the facts of the case before taking to social media.”

There have been divisions drawn in the local community.

Addressing that Mrs Purcell said: “We are glad the truth came out in Monday’s court hearing and there is now a shift in people’s opinions.”

She added: “People are entitled to their own opinions, but they don’t walk in our shoes and live our grief.

“Along the way we’ve lost contact with people we thought were friends. This includes a couple we’ve known for 35-plus years who were a huge part of our lives, we’ve seen our children grow up together. But they chose to be supportive of the Spencers. It’s disappointing, but they now don’t form any part of our future.”

Mrs Purcell said she and her husband carry on with the love and support of their son and daughter.

“We’re an incredibly strong family, and were also supported in court by wider family members who have been there for us throughout. It’s for that reason that we are able to live each day and cope. And that’s what we’re doing, we’re just coping, we’re not living a life that’s normal.”

Spencer, of Armscote Road, Newbold-on-Stour, pleaded guilty last month to three counts of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving; and three counts of causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving.

