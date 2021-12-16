TWO thieves have been jailed after they admitted stealing 40 cars during burglaries and thefts spanning Warwickshire, Coventry and Leicestershire.

Keanan James Walker, Riaz Junior Ahmed and Myles Campbell. Photo: Warwickshire police

Keanan James Walker and Riaz Junior Ahmed, along with Myles Campbell, struck at properties in Stratford, Southam, Leamington, Long Itchington, Warwick, Kenilworth, Baginton, Rugby, Nuneaton, Coventry and Bedworth, among others.

Last week Walker and Ahmed were sentenced after admitting conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal motor vehicles.

Campbell failed to appear at court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Warwick Crown Court heard how 41 cars valuing more than £1.1million were stolen as part of the conspiracies.

In one incident in Coventry the keys were snatched from a disabled man in his 70s as he got out of his car and the car was stolen. In another incident, entry was forced to a house in Leamington, and two cars valuing £100,000 taken from the drive.

The offences occurred between April and December 2019.

Campbell and Walker were arrested after officers responded to a report of a break-in at a house in Pailton. The officers detained them as they came out the house.

An investigation linked the pair to the other offences and to Ahmed, who was subsequently arrested.

Walker, 23, of Westminster Road, Coventry was jailed for five-and-a-half years.

Ahmed, 17, previously from Coventry but now living in Werrington, Shropshire, was detained for six-and-a-half years. Despite his age, the judge in the case gave permission for him to be named publicly.

Detective Constable Rob Garrison from Rugby proactive CID said: “This was a highly organised criminal gang who terrorised homeowners across Warwickshire, Coventry and Leicestershire.

“The scale of their offending was quite staggering.

“Their offending came to an end after two of them were caught in the act thanks to an alert neighbour who contacted police.”

Anyone with information that could help police locate him should call 101. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.