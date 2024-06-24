Recent drink-drive incidents saw Warwickshire Police make arrests after drivers responsible for series of horrendous collisions
Published: 18:36, 24 June 2024
| Updated: 18:43, 24 June 2024
Three drink-drivers were caught in the last week after crashing their cars in dramatic fashion.
The incidents were dealt with by Warwickshire Police as the Euros got under way and the warmer weather hit.
The first of the three drink-drivers was arrested last week after crashing into and flipping another car in Stratford.