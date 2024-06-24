Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Recent drink-drive incidents saw Warwickshire Police make arrests after drivers responsible for series of horrendous collisions

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 18:36, 24 June 2024
 | Updated: 18:43, 24 June 2024

Three drink-drivers were caught in the last week after crashing their cars in dramatic fashion.

The incidents were dealt with by Warwickshire Police as the Euros got under way and the warmer weather hit.

The first of the three drink-drivers was arrested last week after crashing into and flipping another car in Stratford.

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Sutherland
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE