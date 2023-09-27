ALCESTER has lost one of its most colourful personalities following the death of John Ross.

A stalwart of the Shakespeare Camra, the Heart of England Way Association and supporter of many town events died at his home on 6th August, age 74.

Ever since he moved to Alcester with his wife Sue in 1997, John was known as ‘the red man’ as he dressed entirely in red. Sue also embraced the characteristic look with the addition of pinks and purples.