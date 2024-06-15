Tributes to Stratford’s John Bedford - an “exceptional teacher”
Published: 18:48, 15 June 2024
FORMER Stratford Girls’ Grammar School teacher John Bedford, who died last month, will be remembered as a man with a great sense of humour and as an exceptional teacher.
Born in Lambeth in 1938 he classed himself as a true cockney, though he did not have the accent, according to his family.
He and his sisters were evacuated to Devon during World War Two and spent a few years there, but it is in the Alveston area that he has spent most of his life.