Tributes to Stratford’s John Bedford - an “exceptional teacher”

FORMER Stratford Girls’ Grammar School teacher John Bedford, who died last month, will be remembered as a man with a great sense of humour and as an exceptional teacher.

Born in Lambeth in 1938 he classed himself as a true cockney, though he did not have the accent, according to his family.

He and his sisters were evacuated to Devon during World War Two and spent a few years there, but it is in the Alveston area that he has spent most of his life.