A GRIEVING husband has paid tribute to the “bravery and warrior spirit” of his wife who has lost her battle against ovarian cancer.

Stephen Gray described mother-of-two Becky Gray as “inspirational“’” for her determination to keep fundraising until the end.

Becky was mum to Tom, 13 and Immy, 10, and a highly respected physiotherapist and pilates teacher, well known in Hampton Lucy where the family live, as well as the wider Stratford area.