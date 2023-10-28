Tributes to Warwickshire mum, fundraiser and “warrior” who lost her cancer battle
Published: 05:03, 28 October 2023
A GRIEVING husband has paid tribute to the “bravery and warrior spirit” of his wife who has lost her battle against ovarian cancer.
Stephen Gray described mother-of-two Becky Gray as “inspirational“’” for her determination to keep fundraising until the end.
Becky was mum to Tom, 13 and Immy, 10, and a highly respected physiotherapist and pilates teacher, well known in Hampton Lucy where the family live, as well as the wider Stratford area.