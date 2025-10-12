Well-known TV and RSC stage actor John Woodvine died on Monday (6th October) aged 96.

Sharing the news, an RSC spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of actor John Woodvine, a consummate Shakespearean and much-loved company member.

“John was one of our honorary associate artists and performed in over 40 RSC productions between 1976 and 2008.

John Woodvine in Timon of Athens at the RSC

“In 1976, he was Banquo in Trevor Nunn’s acclaimed Macbeth alongside Ian McKellen and Judi Dench, in 1980, he starred as Ralph Nickleby in our landmark production of The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby and more recently, he returned for Greg Doran’s 2008 production of Hamlet with David Tennant and Patrick Stewart.

John Woodvine as Malvolio at the RSC

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

John’s many television roles included appearances in the likes of Coronation Street, Emmerdale, The Crown and Z Cars while his film career included the classic, An American Werewolf in London.