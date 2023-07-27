TRIBUTES have been paid this week to much-loved Stratford actor Robert Lister who died on Friday (21st July) aged 79.

He had many successes in his career, including on the RSC stage and playing Lewis Carmichael on The Archers on Radio 4, but he will also be fondly remembered for his many recitals and performances locally..

The Pity of War (a program of World War I poetry and prose) was led by Robert and premiered at the International Poetry Festival at the Shakespeare Institute, before touring Warwickshire villages in the 100th year after the beginning of the war. From reading poems at Remembrance Day services to, most recently, joining the Shakespeare’s Coming Home fundraiser readathon at Stratford Town Hall (as a memorable Falstaff) he will be remembered not just for his actorly skills but for his tremendous warmth and humanity.