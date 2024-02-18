Tributes to John Duckett – Stratford born-and-bred former mayor, boxer and NFU worker

FORMER Stratford mayor John Duckett, who has died at the age of 93, was involved with a wealth of organisations in the town over his long life.

John was born in Shakespeare Street, Stratford, on 13th May 1930 to Tom and Lily Duckett. His younger sister, Rosemary, died in 1937 at the age of just four. The family moved to New Cottages, in Shottery Road and John attended Broad Street School and later the Hugh Clopton School for Boys on Alcester Road. Mick Love, his cousin, who also was to become mayor, lived with the family for five years.

John became interested in boxing and went for training lessons with Mr Hide who lived in Rother Street. Later he joined Leamington Boxing Club and at this stage his father decided to start the Stratford Boxing Club. They trained at Tyler Street Boys’ Club and later held tournaments at the barn that was at the back of the Red Lion pub, in Bridge Street, and also at the Hippodrome which was at the back of Wood Street. John won on many occasions and continued his involvement with the boxing club and became its chairman.