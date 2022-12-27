JOAN Johnson, who was an integral part of the family-run Johnsons Coaches company since the early 1950s, has died.

The mother of the company’s current directors, John and Peter, Joan loved her family and her work with the Henley-based business – she was one of the country’s first female coach drivers and will leave a legacy that includes a programme of travel options for single people and a focus on customer service.

Joan Johnson (61470000)

Peter said his mum, who died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday evening (17th December) with her family around her, was an inspiration to him and John.