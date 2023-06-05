Tributes have been paid to Henley resident Jonathan Payton-Smith who died peacefully on 18th May, age 75.

Jonathan was born in Birmingham and attended Solihull School. He had a long career in the jewellery trade both as a maker and a seller and was well known in the industry having served as the youngest president of the British Jewellers and Giftware Federation, now theBritish Allied Trades Federation.

During his working life Jonathan was a guardian and warden of Birmingham Assay Office and a freeman of the City of London. He was known throughout jewellery trades across the world, representing the family firm of Joseph Smith and Sons, of which he became managing director at 23.

Jonathan Payton-Smith with daughter Julie.

He had two children, Jason and Julie, with his first wife, Carol. He later wed the late Victoria Payton-Smith.

He was a keen sportsman and enjoyed watching golf, cricket, horse racing and placing the occasional bet at the casino. He particularly excelled at cricket and played for Warwickshire on a tour of the Caribbean.

Daughter Julie Graddon said: “He enjoyed just being out whenever he could, visiting the local pubs, and he loved to watch the cricket at Dorridge Cricket Club where he used to be a captain.”

She added: “He was a much-loved father, grandfather and friend who lived his life to the full until the very end. He was adored by many.”

Jonathan’s hobbies included wildlife photography and he spent upwards of 20 visits to game reserves in southern Africa, amassing a collection of several thousand pictures, and he was also an avid stamp collector.

Described as a ‘raconteur extraordinaire’, Jonathan was a lifelong wine enthusiast, with a liking for French claret, and is remembered by his many friends as ‘generous in nature’.

Jonathan leaves behind Jason, Julie and five grandchildren - Benjamin, Luke, Lauren, Joshua and Sophie.

The funeral takes Monday, 19th June at 12.30pm, Robin Hood Crematorium, Solihull with a wake at Dorridge Cricket Club.