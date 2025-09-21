Tributes to historian John Bunting who had an undying love of Alcester

JOHN Bunting, a well-known figure in Alcester who had an encyclopaedic knowledge of the town’s history, has died at the age of 86.

A former Mayor of Alcester who his widow Bronwen described as having an undying love for the town, John ran the family grocery business at the top of the high street until selling it in 1996 after nearly a century of trading.

Heavily involved in all manner of activities in Alcester – including chairing a group that produced the book 100 Years of Alcester – John showed early signs of individuality and enterprise. Shortly after being sent at the age of seven as a boarder to King’s School at Sherborne in the Cotswolds, he ran away from school.

He made it as far as Bourton-on-the-Water to a café where the staff allowed him to phone his parents. Happily waiting in the café for their arrival to take him back home, John was dismayed when the headmaster walked in, having been contacted by his parents, and took him back to school where he received the cane for running away!

John Bunting.

John was born in January 1939 to Eric and Evelyn Bunting, who already had a daughter, Mary, born two years earlier. John’s grandfather, who came from Essex, bought the grocery business from the Jephcott family in 1901.

Despite John’s unfortunate experience at Sherborne, he stayed on there for the next ten years. He was a gifted sportsman, excelling at hockey and cricket both at school and during his life.

But he left school with little by way of qualifications except an ability to recite great chunks of poetry. He came home to help in the family shop before deciding he needed to get A levels in his favourite subjects of history and geography – an ambition he eventually achieved.

Despite having hopes of teaching sport and history, John was called up for National Service and ended up being stationed at RAF Laarbruch in West Germany as a military policeman. Although being designated as a marksmen he never fired a shot during his stint in the armed forces and used to joke that he kept the Russians at bay with a piece of wood during the Cold War!

Returning from National Service, John went into the family grocery business to help. His father had a thrombosis a month after his demobilisation and died two years later in 1962. John was thus needed to take over the running of the shop.

Says Bronwen: “He picked up the ropes along the way with invaluable help from his mother and constant chastisement from the indomitable Auntie Rosie, an Alcester legend in her own right who was firmly in charge of the fruit and veg section.”

She adds: “An avid collector of all things to do with Alcester, John amassed a huge archive of photos, maps and old documents, together with an encyclopaedic knowledge of the town’s history.

“He knew every brick and stone of Alcester, including those long gone, not to mention its drainage system, which proved very useful in times of flooding when those who ought to have known better were trying to pump water in the wrong direction! People would frequently turn up at the door or telephone with a query about Alcester, having been told that ‘you need to ask John Bunting’.”

Apart from serving as a longstanding town councillor and becoming the town’s second mayor, John also chaired Alcester Chamber of Trade, was an active member of the British Legion, served as a trustee on many of the town’s charities and was heavily involved in bringing the Greig Hall back into use. He was also a keen member of Alcester and Bidford Rotary Club and Alcester u3a.

After selling the family business in 1996 he became a volunteer guide for the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, initially at Harvard House in Stratford High Street. However, he received a reprimand after standing in the doorway and persuading passing tourists what a gem they were missing by not coming in! He then moved on to Mary Arden’s Farm in Wilmcote, where he spent many happy years.

A first marriage provided John with two children – Nic and Louise – and with his marriage to Bronwen in 2001 two stepsons, Tomos and James.

Says Bronwen: “He leaves a big hole that will be hard to fill, not only in the lives of his family and friends, but in the community; but alongside this is a treasury of happy and lasting memories and achievements. We will never forget him.”

John’s funeral will be held at 12.30 p.m. on Tuesday 23rd September at St Nicholas Church in Alcester.