THE man from the Pru; the man from the boat club; the man from the shoe shop – these are just a few of the ways people will remember Alan Pountney who had an instinctive ability to raise the spirits of all those he came into contact with.

A great family man and popular figure in and around Stratford, Alan passed away earlier this month at the age of 84.

He was born in Redditch on 22nd December, 1940, with the family moving to Hall Green and then Solihull. At the age of 14 he lost the sight in his left eye after a playground accident but that did little to hold him back.

At 15-and-a-half he was apprenticed to the family firm of H Pountney Ltd, based in Birmingham who were builders, plumbers, painters and decorators, and shopfitters. He went on to pass his City & Guilds in signwriting and painting and decorating.

Alan Pountney.

He married Sallie in November 1959 and they moved to Whitnash in 1960 where he managed a small family ironmongers.

In 1964 came the first of several career changes when he started work as a rep for Lennon Bros of Rugby, which was a tobacco and confectionery wholesaler.

The following year was a significant step for the family – the couple now had three daughters, Nicola, Claire and Zoe and they moved to Ettington, the start of a very happy chapter and of some enduring friendships.

In the 1970s came another of those career changes when he was headhunted by the Prudential to be an agent but by the end of the decade he was finally able to realise a long-held dream to start his own business.

This was when Strutters shoe shop came into being in Stratford, named, Sallie recalls, after a friend’s long-legged way of walking.

Though this was quite a change, it was no surprise to the family.

Daughter Claire, managing partner of Gemini in Wood Street, takes up the story: “He just loved shoes and when we were children, we always had nice shoes, they were always clean and polished.

“He found the premises in Cook’s Alley, and my parents opened Strutters.

Alan Pountney.

“He became so well known.

“He would open up at 8am, and it was when the town was full of offices and the council offices and Central Chambers.

“So there were so many people that were going past and he used to sell a lot of shoes before 9am.

“People just got to know my dad. He would always go on a Thursday to get some new stock, and they would be queueing up outside the shop for him to come back.

“Then, when he decided to retire, I bought the business from him and integrated it into Gemini, but he came and helped me.

“He was always there at seven in the morning, he would make sure everything was working, make sure it was warm in the winter. He used to book all the stock in.

“It was so busy, and he thrived on it; his thing was customers and he just loved having a chat and a joke with customers as they came in.

“I think a lot of people will remember my dad from being in the shop but also made a point of knowing everybody, the Marks & Spencer ladies, WH Smith, any shop you would go into, my dad would know the people in there.”

That personality – a ‘cheeky chappy’ in Claire’s words – was also a hallmark of friendships and the social life that grew out of their time in Ettington and then later on, living in Stratford.

It was a neighbour in Ettington that took him to Stratford Boat Club where he joined as a member, going on to train as an umpire and also serving as treasurer for a stint, also helping to raise funds for a new boat.

Forever overcoming the challenges of losing his sight in one eye as a teenager he was also a member of the boat club team in the airgun league.

He had already started to ease off on the work front when Covid hit and from that point lived a quieter life but still leaves behind so many happy memories for all who worked with him in Gemini – and before – friends from across the years and, of course, his family, that extends to eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.