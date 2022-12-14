Tributes to former Stratford NFU Mutual worker Bill Cooper

BILL Cooper, a former company secretary of NFU Mutual who was often seen driving his 1971 Morris Traveller around Shottery, has died.

Born in Ardens Grafton during the harsh winter of 1947, the snow in the village was so deep that his birth couldn’t be registered until the middle of February. He was the middle child of Doris and Walter Cooper – his sister Evelyn was born in 1938 and younger brother, Dennis, in 1948.

Bill Cooper (61309632)

Walter was stationed in the Middle East during the Second World War with the Royal Engineers. Doris, whose maiden name was Jordan, came from a family which had run a wheelwright business in the village of Binton for several centuries.