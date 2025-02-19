Tributes to former Stratford District Council chief planning officer John Samouelle

FORMER Stratford District Council chief planning officer John Samouelle, who saw great changes in both planning legislation, implementation and control throughout his career, has died, aged 90.

Mr Samouelle was passionate and proud about the post he held at Stratford and was always committed to doing his best for the people of the town and South Warwickshire.

At the time of his retirement, the government had just rejected the idea of a new settlement at the former Royal Engineers base at Long Marston, but he believed the scheme, or something similar, was the only way to protect the district’s special environment while meeting the demand for more homes. This view was confirmed in 2010 when St Modwen was granted planning permission for what is now the Meon Vale development.

John Samouelle

Amongst the many highlights in his career he was particularly proud of being part of the winning team in receiving a national award presented by the Duke of Gloucester for the building of Bridgeway car park in Stratford.

Born in Eastbourne in 1935 to Frank and Margaret Samouelle, John subsequently moved to Worcester following the outbreak of the Second World War. He attended the King’s School in the city and then undertook his national service in the Royal Artillery.

a chartered surveyor and a member of the Royal Town Planning Institute, during his career, he worked in the planning departments at Worcestershire, Surrey and Warwickshire county councils before being appointed deputy chief planning officer with the newly established Stratford District Council in 1974, becoming chief planning officer in 1988.

Married in 1959 to Sybil, he had two daughters who both still live locally. He had varied interests including listening to traditional jazz and enjoyed caravanning for many years around the UK. His particular passion was for tennis which he played well into his 70s; his wife would often complain about being a tennis widow. His love of the sport also meant that he enjoyed teaching tennis to his daughters and also his grandchildren all of whom still play.

After his retirement in 1994, John undertook a consultancy with the Commonwealth Office to help establish planning policy and its implementation in Cyprus. Upon his return to the UK he continued to enjoy the ongoing company of close friends and his family.

In 2022 he was diagnosed with vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease and his condition sadly deteriorated over the following years. Sybil, his wife of over 65 years and to whom he was absolutely devoted, died in May 2024.

Mr Samouelle passed away on 15th January. He lived a long life well lived and leaves behind his two daughters, Caroline and Elisabeth, as well as five grandchildren, James, Emma, Olivia, Chloe and William, and two great- grandchildren, Isabelle and Flora.

His funeral is tomorrow (Friday, 14th February) in the South Chapel at Oakley Wood Crematorium at 2.30pm.



