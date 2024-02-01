Tributes to former KES English and drama teacher Pauline Brace who died, aged 95

PAULINE BRACE, a much-loved English and drama teacher at King Edward’s School in Stratford – and a resident of the town since 1965, has died aged 95.

She was born Pauline Smith in the Black Country in 1928 and grew up with some significant health issues and without a father from the age of nine, circumstances – she always said – that helped her “grab hold of life and not let go”.

She honed her teaching skills at schools in Birmingham and was an amateur actor at the Birmingham Rep, sharing the stage with – among others – Paul Eddington (The Good Life and Yes, Minister).