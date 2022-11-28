Tributes to family man Billy Carney who died after incident at Warwickshire pub

THE family of a man who died following an incident at a pub in Temple Grafton have described him as a “larger-than-life character” whose personality lit up the room.

William ‘Billy’ Carney, 31, was taken to Warwick Hospital with head injuries on Thursday (24th November) but died on Saturday (26th November) afternoon.

William Carney. Photo: Warwickshire Police (60956176)

In a statement, Billy’s family paid tribute, saying: “As a family, we are in shock and completely devastated at the loss of Billy. He was a larger-than-life character whose personality would light up any room he would walk into.

“He was the most loving and committed partner, son and brother, and he was a friend to so many.

“We are overwhelmed and so grateful for all the messages and support we have received. The staff at Warwick Hospital have been amazing, and we can’t thank them enough for all they did for our Billy.

“We request privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with what has happened.”

Warwickshire Police were called to the Blue Boar Inn at around 7.10pm on Thursday following a report of an assault.

Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have any information, to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 300 of 24th November.