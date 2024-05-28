STRATFORD has sadly lost a man of the people with the news former town councillor, Chris Wall, died last week.

Tributes have been paid to Cllr Wall who was dedicated to serving his community in Bishopton, where he was ward member, and totally immersed himself in the role and function of being a Stratford town Councillor.

Chris Wall.

A previous edition of the town council’s Bridging the Gap revealed that councillor Chris Wall was born in Birmingham and educated in Solihull and Oxfordshire.