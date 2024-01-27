KENNETH John Holley was born in 1934 at Southampton to Joseph and Connie; Joseph was a chief steward in the Merchant Navy. A colleague of Joseph suggested that he should go and see the new girl in the corner shop near the docks at Southampton and that was how they met. They married in 1932 and Ken was the first born; he also had two younger sisters, Katy and Vicki.

Ken’s early years were spent living with his mother because his father was usually working away at sea, more so during the Second World War when Ken was evacuated firstly to Bournemouth and then Falmouth.

Later during the war he was also evacuated to the west coast of Scotland where his father’s ship was briefly stationed. Ken often recounted that he was taught to play the bagpipes whilst going to school in Dunoon - but thankfully there’s no audio evidence of that.