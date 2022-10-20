A FAMILY and a school community are in mourning after the unexpected death of a Year 7 pupil.

Annabel Greenhalgh, who attended Alcester Grammar School, died on Friday, 14th October.

Annabel Greehalgh. (60123587)

On Monday (17th October), the school released a statement from Annabel’s parents which said: “Craig and I are completely and utterly devastated to announce the passing of Annabel on Friday, 14th October.

“The magnitude of our shock, grief and complete emptiness is unimaginable. She was the centre of our universe. Our hearts are shattered.

“We were so incredibly proud of Annabel. She was an inspiration to all. She had a beautiful, kind soul. She was gentle, phenomenally bright, fun and always inclusive of everyone. She was loved by so many.

“We have found comfort in the outpouring of love for her in our community and thank everyone that attended her vigil. We pray she felt the love for her.

“St Chad’s Church, Bishop’s Tachbrook will remain open each night this week between 6pm and 7pm for those that wish to light a candle or write in the book of condolence.”

Annabel’s classmates at Alcester Grammar School also paid tribute to her.

Form 7MJI said: “Annabel, you always brought a kind smile and funny news with you every day to school. Everyone you met quickly became your friend and knew you as an amazing person.

“Your form admired your positive outlook on life and loved your big heart. You were a delight to have in the form, and everybody will miss not seeing your smile in the morning.

“You will never be forgotten and will always be in our hearts.”

On Monday the school released a statement saying it was “shocked and saddened to mourn the unexpected death of one of our wonderful Year 7 students, Annabel.

“In her short time with us, she threw herself into school life and was a well-loved member of her form.

“Our thoughts are with her parents.”

The school held assemblies on Monday to offer support to students.