Tributes paid to talented performer Conor Dowers

Conor Dowers, a talented dancer and performer and former Stratford College student, died suddenly in London where he was living, on 21st December, aged 22 years.

He was the beloved son of Gary and Susan, a loving brother to Fran, grandson, nephew and a loyal and trusted friend to many.

Originally from Banbury, where his family live, Conor studied at Stratford College, graduating in 2017, before going on to study at Urdang Academy, the dance and musical theatre college in London.

A spokesperson for the family said: “Anyone who knew Conor knew just how talented and special he was. He had recently purchased his train ticket to come home for Christmas and he was so looking forward to carrying out future projects that he was planning.

“Conor’s family are so grateful, and have taken great comfort, for the many cards and messages of sympathy that they have received and continue to do so.”

They added: “Let’s keep Conor’s memory alive through positivity and not negativity. He was a performer and would have truly loved nothing less than reading the reviews of his ‘Performance of Life’ so let’s please focus on this.

“For now please let’s just remember the amazing performer and thoroughly loveable person Conor was to so many people.”