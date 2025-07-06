A MAN described as one of the “pioneers of the UK metal recycling industry” died earlier this month.

Walter Thomas “Tommy” Bird, died on Saturday 21st June having celebrated his 100th birthday on 4th June. This is something his family have described as a “remarkable milestone for a truly remarkable man.”

Alongside his father Tom Bird, he founded the Stratford based Bird Group - a company that would go on to become the largest metal recycling business in the UK, and one of the largest in Europe.

Walter Thomas “Tommy” Bird

His journey is the stuff of legend. He left school at just 12 years old to work with his father. Then, at 15, he ran away from home and joined the Royal Navy - lying about his age, of course, and in those days no one checked. He served with distinction during World War II aboard the legendary destroyer HMS Ajax, seeing active combat at sea.

After the war, he returned home and, together with his younger brothers Tony and Brian, set about building the family business. As the eldest, Tommy led the way with tireless energy, vision, and sheer determination.

In 1974, he took the Bird Group international, establishing operations across Virginia — in Roanoke, Lynchburg, Portsmouth and Norfolk. Tommy moved to the United States with his family and had many fond memories of those years. Tommy returned to the U.K. in 1981 and continued to build the Bird Group with his brothers.

Walter Thomas “Tommy” BirdWalter Thomas “Tommy” Bird

Anyone who knew Tommy knows he was a force of nature. Charismatic, fearless, and endlessly entertaining. When he walked into a room, the atmosphere changed — he lit it up. He was the life and soul of every party, renowned for his joke-telling, infectious laughter, and legendary antics that kept everyone in stitches.

Throughout his whole life Tommy was a man of extraordinary resilience and strength of character. The last few years were not easy, especially for Patricia, his wife of over 60 years as age took its toll. But that same fighting spirit - the very one that defined him all his life - is why he reached the incredible centenary.

Tommy leaves his wife Patricia, three sons, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A tribute from son Tom says that Tommy will be missed more than words can say.

Walter Thomas “Tommy” Bird

Tommy’s funeral and celebration of his life will be held at St Gregory the Great Catholic Church, Welcombe Road, Stratford upon Avon, CV37 6UJ on Tuesday 15th July at 1.30pm.

Those who knew or worked with Tommy are more than welcome to join the family and celebrate his life. You are asked to dress as you wish and there is no need for a black tie, his family have said.



