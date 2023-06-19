Tributes have been paid to loving family man Nick Adams, 62, who sadly lost his life on 22nd May following a motorbike accident in Kineton the previous day.

Born in Warneford, Leamington Spa, on 3rd December 1960, he grew up in Kineton with his mum and dad Pearl and Gerald and his older sister Sue.

Nick was very happily married to Sharon, and was a much-loved father to Cassie, Charlie and Ashley, and Grampy to Mikey and Halley.

Nick Adams with his grandchildren

After working as a printing engineer for many years, Nick also took up carpet-fitting with his brother-in-law.

His family said they have been left “devastated and heartbroken” at his tragic loss.

Daughter Charlie said: “He was known for always having a big smile on his face and a hug for everyone he greeted. He loved all his family so much and absolutely doted on his grandchildren.”

She added: “My dad was loved by all that knew him and had such a big personality he will be greatly missed by everyone.”

The family have set up a gofundme page where friends and loved ones can leave donations towards funeral costs and also to pay respects.

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-nick-adams.