One of Stratford’s oldest residents, Nancy Bowley, has died aged 105.

Her daughters June, Margaret and Ann shared the news that she had died peacefully on 1st October at Scholars Mews Care Home in Stratford, where she had happily lived for the last three years. She said of her care that she was “well looked after”.

Nancy was born in Birmingham and married her husband Len in 1939. It was just as the war started and he was able to get three days leave from the army before being sent for training to fight in Burma.

Nancy celebrated her 105th birthday at Scholars Mews in February. Pictured with care assistant Tracey Banner. Photo: Mark Williamson S15/2/21/2509

“They were both born in 1916 and were lucky to have 70 years of happiness together before Len died aged 92. Her son, Roger, also sadly died in 2019,” said Nancy’s daughters.

They continued: “She enjoyed a very full life, up to the age of 102, and was still an active member of Ladbrook Park Golf Club, joining the ladies for lunch every week. She enjoyed going to the WI and the Women’s Fellowship in Tanworth-in-Arden, where she lived for over 50 years. She always wanted to join in whenever possible.

“As the matriach of our large family she will be very sadly missed. Her door was always open to anyone who called and coffee/tea and her famous apple cake would be offered.”

The sisters concluded: “The love and support she gave to her 12 Grandchildren together with a further 12 great-grandchildren was immeasurable. They all have their own very fond memories and times they have spent with her. Nothing was ever too much trouble for Nancy, she will be part of all our lives for ever.”