TRIBUTES were paid at the funeral of a Stratford Town footballer who was stabbed to death at a nightclub in Digbeth on Boxing Day.

Cody Fisher was stabbed to death at The Crane nightclub in Digbeth on Boxing Day.

Police were called to The Crane in Adderley Street just before 11.45pm following Cody Fisher's stabbing.

The 23-year-old from Studley died around 30 minutes later.

Friends and family gathered at St Peter's Church in Coughton on Tuesday to pay their tributes to Cody, who worked as a PE coach at St Gregory's School in Stratford.

His girlfriend Jess Chatwin told the congregation that the former Walsall youth trainee and Birmingham City academy player had "changed her life" when she met him in August 2019.

She added: "Cody was brave, he was caring and always had the best advice. He was always my go-to and taught me not only so much about the world but also about myself."

Cody's mother Tracey Fisher said she had "an amazing bond" with her son and that they were "truly best friends".

She also spoke of their final hours together on Christmas Day when Cody had brought her an air-fryer that they were going to learn to use.

"I used to call Cody my little star and told him how handsome he was," Mrs Fisher added.

Reegan Anderson, 18, from Erdington, Kami Carpenter, 21, from Birmingham but of no fixed address, and Remy Gordon, 22, from Cofton Park Drive, have all been charged with Cody's murder.

They have been remanded into custody until 17th March when they will enter a plea.

A trial is provisionally set to take place on 3rd July.

The Crane has since been closed for good after it had its licence revoked by Birmingham City Council.