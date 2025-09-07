THE family of an Alcester man who “lit up a room when he walked in” have led tributes to him following his death.

Gary Strain spent 47 years playing for Alcester & Ragley Park Cricket Club (ARPCC). He died on 25th August at the age of 59, just two days after his last game for the club. A big sports fan, he also followed football, golf and rugby.

During his life, Gary worked as an engineer, including 20 years at Jaguar Land Rover. Growing up in Alcester, he spent the last 29 years living in Wixford, where he met his wife Beckie.

“He always lit up a room and when he walked in, he was always the one making jokes,” Beckie said. “He always had time for other people. He was a really positive man who always looked for the good in people and he was a fantastic stepfather to my three children, Thomas, Gareth and Jordan.

“Gary was a fantastic husband who cared so much about others and although he didn’t always show his emotions, he did at the important times and he’d always make sure he was there for you.”

Jordan, Gary’s step-daughter, added: “He was our stepfather for 29 years and he was like a dad.”

Gary Strain

The large number of supportive messages and tributes have been heart-warming to the family, Jordan said.

“It’s been incredible. We want to thank everyone for all their support. We’ve all said that if any of us passed away, we wouldn’t have this many tributes. It just shows what a wonderful man he is.”

Beckie continued: “His mum said the other day how proud of him she is because she can see how loved he was. We’re just really thankful to everyone for all those kind words.

“Gary was the most fun person in the room. He made a bit of humour out of everything and although he might not have had biological children himself, he couldn’t have loved my children more if they’d been his own and he couldn’t have loved the grandchildren more. Gary was just a natural with children, he absolutely loved him.”

For 10 years at Alcester & Ragley Park Cricket Club, Gary helped with the junior teams, teaching the children how to play the sport he loved.

Family, friends and players gathered before the game against Wellesbourne on Saturday to remember former player Gary Strain, inset, who died recently. Photo: Mark Williamson

In more recent years, he single-handily built the cricket club a digital scoreboard, which has now been named after him.

Amongst the hundreds of messages received about Gary was a heartfelt tribute from the cricket club.

“Gary first played at Ragley as a junior when he was 12 years old and ARPCC was his only club for 47 years, playing his final game on Saturday (23rd August),” the club said in a statement. “He played over 500 games for the club and was a brilliant batsman, sitting in the top two for runs scored during his playing period as well as being an outstanding wicket keeper.

“Gary was very proud to be a member of this club, a fact recently illustrated by his joy in watching our players retain the Cotswold Hills T20 Cup just a few weeks ago.”

“On the field he always gave 100 per cent and more, often marked by the perspiration on his brow, which was put to good effect in shining the ball. He always made his teammates smile with his remarkable ability to find rhyming slang nicknames for other players. His advice to others was often ‘make sure you bat the overs’ which is especially poignant now as Gary has been denied the opportunity to bat his overs and enjoy his later years.”

His work at the club away from the pitch was also recognised.

Alcester & Ragley vice-president David Swinburn paid tribute to Gary Strain before Saturday’s game. Photo: Mark Williamson

“Off the field Gary was always the first to congratulate other players when they had done well. He was especially supportive of young players at Ragley with many positive comments about ‘Reggae Youth’, a phrase that he coined when praising the performance of our junior teams.

“He helped behind the scenes in so many ways with repair works in the clubhouse, mowing the ground, rolling the pitches and then of course building our scorebox which has now been named the GVS Scorebox as part of our tribute to Gary.

“Our thoughts at this difficult time are with all members of Gary’s family, many of whom also had strong association with the club.”

As well as his wife and step-children, Gary also leaves behind Lyla, Amber, Margot, Harvey and Oliver and mum, Pam.

Before their home match against Wellesbourne on Saturday, ARPCC paid tribute to Gary who was named as the 12th man on the team sheet.



