Tribute to 24-year-old who was killed in crash near Sherbourne

THE family of a man who died in a collision near Sherbourne has paid tribute to him and said they are praying for his girlfriend to recover.

Tom Gelfs, 24, from Hampton Magna, died when the car he was travelling in collided with a van on the B4463 on Saturday, 2nd July.

Tom Gelfs (58553850)

His girlfriend, Hollie, was seriously injured in the incident.

In a statement, Tom’s family said: “Tom was a great young lad, a son, brother, grandson, nephew, boyfriend, friend and tradesman to many.

“He was caring towards others and full of banter. He got on with young and old alike and was always happy to help out if anyone needed anything.

“He lived life to the absolute full, always out and about and adored everything to do with cars - especially [Mazda] MX5s.

“Our family’s hearts are broken without him, but his legacy will live on through the many lives he touched.

“We are also praying for his girlfriend Hollie to recover, and our thoughts are with her and her family.”

Following the accident, police said the collision involved a van and Skoda car. The passenger of the Skoda was declared dead at the scene and four other people were taken to hospital.

The female driver of the car went to hospital in a critical condition.

The B4463 connects the Stratford Road roundabout near the M40 with the A4189, Henley Road.

Police are continuing to investigate the collision and appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident 202 of 2nd July 2022.