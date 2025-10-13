Trespassers warned to stay out of former Warwickshire hotel site after criminal damage

POLICE have warned trespassers at a former hotel and conference centre that they are being watched.

They issued the warning after criminal damage at the Ettington Chase Hotel site, which included fences and windows being smashed

Warwickshire Police’s Shipston team said: “We’ve been made aware that individuals have been accessing the disused Ettington Chase Hotel site on more than one occasion.

“Pictured [below] are some suspects during two separate incidents… you are being watched and will be identified.

Two young people inside the hotel grounds.

“Please be reminded that this property is privately owned and monitored by a professional security company.”

They added: “Anyone found entering or damaging the premises will be reported to the police and investigated.

“For your own safety, do not enter the site. The building is not maintained for public access.

“If you see anyone attempting to enter the property or cause damage, please report it immediately.

“Let’s work together to keep our community safe and prevent further damage.”

A group caught in the distance.

The 130-bedroom hotel, once a thriving wedding and conference venue in 11 acres of landscaped gardens, has been closed since 2021.

In February, the Herald reported that there had been speculation about its future, including the suggestion it was to become a care home or used to house asylum seekers.

However, a spokesperson for owners The Venues Collection told the Herald that it would remain permanently closed.