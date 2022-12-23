Christmas tree festival was a sparkling success in Stratford
Published: 11:00, 23 December 2022
THE annual Christmas Tree Festival at the United Reformed Church in Stratford was a tree-mendous display of seasonal sparkle featuring designs of all shapes and sizes.
Visitors to the church in Rother Street during the two-day festival last Friday and Saturday, could vote for their favourite tree with the dresser of the most popular winning a decorated cake.
About 80 votes were cast for the 31 trees on show by church members and friends of the church.