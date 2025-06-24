A tree surgeon who destroyed a magpie nest containing chicks had to pay compensation to the RSPB following a police investigation.

The unnamed individual was reported to police after a member of the public spotted him destroying the nest while carrying out tree-work in Wellesbourne.

It is a criminal offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 to intentionally damage or destroy the nest of any wild bird while it is in use or being built.

A spokesperson for the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team said: “We were recently contacted by a concerned member of the public who witnessed a deeply distressing incident during tree works in a residential area in Wellesbourne. A tree surgeon, hired to remove branches, was seen tipping a live magpie nest, causing chicks to fall to the ground, before removing and destroying the section of the tree that contained the nest.

“Thanks to the swift action of the member of the public and our rapid response, we were able to locate a fallen magpie - who survived - and the remains of the destroyed nest on the ground.

Two magpies and their nest. Image: Wikimedia

“Following our investigation, the individual responsible admitted to destroying a wild bird nest, which is a criminal offence under UK law.”

To acknowledge the harm caused, the tree surgeon has paid £400 in compensation to the RSPB (Royal Society for the Protection of Birds), supporting efforts to protect wild birds and their habitats.

Nesting season in the UK typically runs March to August.

It is illegal to cut or disturb trees, hedges, or shrubs if there is an active nest. Doing so can lead to a prosecution and fines.

Before starting any outdoor work, people should thoroughly check for nests, and postpone work if they are in use.

Warwickshire Police added: “We thank the vigilant member of the public whose quick action helped us intervene. Their compassion prevented further harm and I am pleased to report that the magpies have been seen since and are believed to be doing well.

“Let this serve as a reminder: wild birds need our protection, especially during nesting season. Every nest matters.”



