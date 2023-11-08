The Loxley Road just outside Stratford is currently partially blocked by a fallen tree near the junction with Pimlico Lane.

Tree down on the Loxley Road, Stratford-upon-Avon near the junction with Pimlico Lane. Photo Iain Duck

Warwickshire police are currently in attendance.

Motorists who find a tree across the road are advised to contact the local authority that covers local roads in the area.

In Stratford district this is Warwickshire County Council but if the obstruction is on an A Road or motorway then National Highways should be called.

To report an issue on a local road in Stratford district call 01926 412515.