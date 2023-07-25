Travellers have set up on KES playing field off Manor Road overnight.

Police said: “We are in contact with the landowner and the group to ensure the situation has the desired resolution.”

The school has previously said how frustrating the trespassing on the field is, with five incidents in recent years.

A photo of a previous traveller encampment at KES

The last encampment occured in summer 2020.

At the time Bennet Carr, headmaster at KES, said: “We have acted rapidly to deter this group, we have brought in bailiffs who served notice earlier today accompanied by the police, ordering them to move on by tomorrow afternoon.

“This is the fourth time in two years that this has happened and each time we have to pay the costs, it’s incredibly frustrating.”