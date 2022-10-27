Travellers park up in Stratford-upon-Avon
Published: 12:00, 27 October 2022
| Updated: 12:22, 27 October 2022
A GROUP of travellers parked up at Stratford Leisure Centre on Wednesday.
About 15 vehicles and caravans occupied a section of the site where coaches and busses park.
It’s thought the travellers arrived late morning around 11.30am.
Stratford-on-Avon District Council said is aware of the unauthorised encampment at the Leisure Centre Coach & Lorry Park. The occupiers of the vehicles and caravans have been served a notice of direction to leave the land by midday on Friday (28th October).
The district council owned car park situated next to the gyratory has been used as a traveller encampment on previous occasions.