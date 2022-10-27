A GROUP of travellers parked up at Stratford Leisure Centre on Wednesday.

About 15 vehicles and caravans occupied a section of the site where coaches and busses park.

It’s thought the travellers arrived late morning around 11.30am.

Travellers moved on to the Stratford Leisure Centre vehicle park on Wednesday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (60250309)

Stratford-on-Avon District Council said is aware of the unauthorised encampment at the Leisure Centre Coach & Lorry Park. The occupiers of the vehicles and caravans have been served a notice of direction to leave the land by midday on Friday (28th October).

The district council owned car park situated next to the gyratory has been used as a traveller encampment on previous occasions.