TRAVELLERS are back at Stratford Leisure Centre car park nine-and-a-half weeks after they last pitched up at the district council-owned site.

Travellers parked on the Stratford Leisure Centre car park. Photo: Mark Williamson (61331164)

It’s not the first time travellers with cars and caravans have set up camp at the leisure centre next to the gyratory with previous visits in December 2018, February 2019 and last October when 15 vehicles and caravans occupied a section of the site where coaches and buses park.

As is usual in these circumstances, Stratford District Council serves notice on travellers to move on or face further action.

Today (Wednesday) the council issued the following statement: “Stratford District Council is aware of the unauthorised encampment at the Leisure Centre Car Park.

"The occupiers of the vehicles and caravans have been served a notice of direction to leave the land by midday on Friday, 16th December.

"Failure to do so will result in a summons being served on Friday afternoon.”