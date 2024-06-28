Travellers set up an illegal camp at Shottery Fields yesterday (Thursday), but have promised to leave on Sunday (30th June).

Officers from Stratford-on-Avon District Council and Warwickshire Police visited the site this morning (Friday). The occupants stated they wish to leave the site on Sunday.

Officers reattended the site and have served a notice on the occupants stating they must leave by 12noon on Monday, failure to comply with this will result in court proceedings.

At the time there was no rubbish or identified concerns by officers. Extra bins have been provided to allow additional refuse to be disposed of. Police said they would be keeping an eye on things and re-engaging with occupants as appropriate.



