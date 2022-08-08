Travellers move on after taking over Stratford football pitch

TRAVELLERS camped illegally on Cottage Lane football pitch in Stratford moved off the site yesterday evening (Sunday), leaving a trail of debris in their wake.

The mess includes broken fencing panels, rubbish strewn across the grass and side-road plus dirty nappies and rubbish bags stuffed in hedges.

The site at Shottery after the travellers had left (58506619)

And the children's play area was ‘used as a rubbish dump’, according to one resident.