A TRAIL of destruction was left behind at Marston Playing Fields, Lighthorne Heath, after travellers moved on from an unauthorised encampment.

A group of about 20 caravans moved onto the site last Tuesday. Warwickshire Police served an order to leave the site by last Thursday (14th July).

Damage and rubbish left behind at Lighthorne Heath (58114105)

Under new powers of the Criminal Jusice and Public Order Act, Section 61, the travellers cannot return to the playing fields within 12 months – it was previously three months.

It is only the second time that Warwickshire Police used the new order. The travellers left slowly across the day and into the evening. By late Thursday evening the community had launched a clean-up operation and began to make a tally of the damage done.

Cllr Jacqui Harris told the Herald: “They damaged anything they could, park benches and the goal posts were smashed beyond repair. They left a field of devastation behind them. The rubbish they left behind was vile. Used condoms were left lying about, and human excrement was everywhere.”