Travellers leave Alcester Rugby Club

A group of travellers who set up an illegal encampment at Alcester Rugby Club on Tuesday night, have left the site.

The mess left following the previous illegal encampment at the Rubgy Club in July (49928433)

At the time there had also been an invited caravan club staying at the site, but eight traveller caravans were reported to have broken in through the main gate and security fencing.

However yesterday the club tweeted that these eight caravans had left at around 8pm, thanks to support from local police.

It comes only a matter of weeks after the club was left with considerable costs after a week-long battle to remove 42 vans and caravans that had illegally occupied the grounds.

At the time club officials described a scene of devastation, with pitches, doorways and the inside of a portacabin left covered in human and dog excrement, rubbish strewn everywhere, fires started on the patio, windows broken and furniture smashed during occupation.

Since the incident the rugby club has been doing all it can to improve site security, but this has not prevented another break in.